    Barcelona Reportedly Have €130M Ousmane Dembele Bid Rejected by Dortmund

    August 22, 2017

    BOCHUM, GERMANY - JULY 22: Ousmane Dembele of Dortmund looks on during the preseason friendly match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on July 22, 2017 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Barcelona have reportedly had an offer of €130 million (£119 million) rejected by Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele. 

    According to Sky Germany (h/t Sport), the Blaugrana's bid is €40 million more than their initial offer for the forward. Dortmund are said to value Dembele at a whopping €150 million.

    It's suggested that the German outfit are seeking a swift resolution to the transfer saga, as they do not want negotiations to run until the final day of the window.

              

