Barcelona Reportedly Have €130M Ousmane Dembele Bid Rejected by Dortmund

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly had an offer of €130 million (£119 million) rejected by Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele.

According to Sky Germany (h/t Sport), the Blaugrana's bid is €40 million more than their initial offer for the forward. Dortmund are said to value Dembele at a whopping €150 million.

It's suggested that the German outfit are seeking a swift resolution to the transfer saga, as they do not want negotiations to run until the final day of the window.

