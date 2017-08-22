Kylian Mbappe Loan Deal Talks Reportedly Held Between PSG and Monaco

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks with Monaco over a potential one-year loan deal for their star forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports, the temporary deal would include an agreement that'd see PSG purchase the 18-year-old outright next summer, while PSG winger Lucas Moura would join Monaco in return.

It's noted that after signing Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record £200 million already in the window "a loan move for Mbappe this season would assist the French club in meeting UEFA requirements." However, the two clubs are said to be "far from an agreement at this stage."

As relayed in the piece, Sky in Italy has suggested the potential deal involving the youngster and Moura is worth around £128 million.

Per Swanson, Mbappe has been linked with a summer switch to PSG after his stunning breakthrough season. Scouted Football broke down what was a remarkable 2016-17 campaign, which culminated in Monaco winning the Ligue 1 title:

However, the current campaign has been far from straightforward for Mbappe, who has not started the last two Ligue 1 matches for his club.

The youngster was left on the bench for the 4-1 win at Dijon, while he was left out of the squad altogether for the 1-0 victory against Metz. According to L'Equipe (h/t Ian Holyman of ESPN FC), Mbappe clashed with team-mate Andrea Raggi in training in the buildup to the game and was ordered away from the rest of the squad.

While there would have been some hope at Monaco that they could keep Mbappe around, it appears as though his exit is becoming increasingly likely in the final weeks of the window. And for PSG supporters, the prospect of the youngster linking up with Neymar and Edinson Cavani is an exciting one.

After all, following his world-record move from Barcelona, Neymar has enjoyed a sensational beginning to life at his new club:

The arrival of Neymar and potentially Mbappe is likely to push some other star names down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, like Lucas.

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

While he's been exciting to watch since arriving in Paris in 2013, the 25-year-old hasn't lived up to the star billing he was given as a youngster. He's found it tough to ever completely force his way into the first-choice XI and a possible move elsewhere to a club where he'd have a key role would be to his benefit.

A loan would seemingly benefit PSG, as the transfer activity done by the club will be monitored closely having spent big on Neymar already this summer. It appears the capital outfit are ready to explore all avenues in an attempt to secure Europe's hottest prospect.