John Cena Teams Up with Roman Reigns to Face Samoa Joe, Miz in WWE Raw Return

John Cena is returning to Raw, and his first night back is no piece of cake.

The former WWE champion began with a staredown against Roman Reigns, but he ended up battling Samoa Joe and The Miz:

As the WWE account noted, this led to an official matchup of Cena and Reigns up against Samoa Joe and The Miz set to take place later Monday night.

Cena has officially been a free agent since the WWE Superstar Shake-up that took place in April, but he has made several recent appearances for SmackDown since returning from his hiatus.

He defeated Baron Corbin at SummerSlam Sunday night in an early singles match during the pay-per-view.

However, he appears set for some new feuds with his official return to Raw. Depending on the results from the upcoming match, there could be some interesting storylines between some of the biggest stars in WWE going forward.