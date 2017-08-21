Asuka Suffered Collarbone Injury at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III; out 6-8 Weeks

Photo credit: WWE.com

A successful title defense for Asuka Saturday came with some bad news as the women's wrestling star suffered a broken collarbone, according to WWE.com.

The NXT Women’s Champion won her match against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, continuing her record undefeated streak since joining the organization in 2015. Unfortunately, she is now expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury.

"During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort," ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield said. "We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray."

Asuka has been competing around the world since 2004 but has been a star in NXT since her debut match in Oct. 2015. She took over the women's title in April 2016 and has successfully defended the belt every chance she has gotten.

While the latest injury could be a problem for NXT as it tries to promote its best performers, the 35-year-old competitor should remain on top when she is back to full strength.