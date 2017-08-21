    Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Calls Justin Bieber a 'Traitor' After Instagram Snub

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. walk backstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)
    Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. reportedly called Justin Bieber a "traitor" after the singer unfollowed the boxer on Instagram. 

    According to TMZ, Bieber has been advised to reassess who he keeps in close company by the Hillsong Church. 

    "Justin unfollowed Floyd on Instagram as part of the reseting of boundaries, and our sources say Floyd went 'insane, nuclear'," the piece continued. "He lashed out at Justin, called him a 'traitor' because Floyd had stuck with Justin during his meltdown when everyone was attacking Bieber."

    It's suggested that Mayweather was not labelled as a bad influence individually, with Bieber himself opting to cut some ties with the fighter. The man known as Money is said to be "screaming incensed" by the development.

    According to TMZ, Bieber is unlikely to be in attendance when Mayweather takes on Conor McGregor on Saturday, August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    The pair were previously close friends, with Bieber having been part of Mayweather's entourage on his way to the ring for a number of fights.

