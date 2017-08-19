    NASCAR at Bristol 2017 Results: Kyle Busch Takes 40th Career Checkered Flag

    Kyle Busch became the 18th driver in NASCAR premier series history to win at least 40 career races with his victory at the 2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday.

    Busch has had an incredible week at Bristol Motor Speedway, sweeping the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Series races.

    The No. 18 car started from the 18th position, though that didn't faze it one bit. Busch earned the extra playoff point by winning the first stage, passing pole-sitter Erik Jones and Kyle Larson with two laps remaining:

    Matt Kenseth earned a playoff point by winning the second stage and was in the top three with 19 laps to go before his tires started to fade on him.

    Here is the top-10 finishers from Saturday's NASCAR race at Bristol, via NASCAR.com:

    1. Kyle Busch

    2. Erik Jones

    3. Denny Hamlin

    4. Matt Kenseth

    5. Kurt Busch

    6. Ryan Newman

    7. Trevor Bayne

    8. Kevin Harvick

    9. Kyle Larson

    10. Ryan Blaney

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

