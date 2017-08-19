Phillip Dorsett Trade Rumors: Colts WR Reportedly 'Available'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

After just two seasons with the team, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is reportedly available via trade.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show (h/t Rotoworld), The Ringer's Mike Lombardi said Dorsett is on the block and teams "can have him if [they] want him."

The Colts selected Dorsett with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Miami (Florida).

He made just 18 catches as a rookie but improved last season to the tune of 33 receptions for 528 yards and two touchdowns.

Dorsett is currently the No. 3 receiver on Indy's depth chart behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, but Kamar Aiken is pushing for a role out of the slot.

Per Spotrac, Dorsett has two years remaining on his contract, and the Colts have a fifth-year option for the 2019 season. He'll have a reasonable cap hit just north of $2 million in each of the next two campaigns.

The 24-year-old hasn't lived up to expectations yet, but if the asking price is low, he could be a significant steal for a team in need of a speedy, field-stretcher at wideout.