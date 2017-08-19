Mesut Ozil Called 'Liability' by Steven Gerrard After Arsenal Loss to Stoke City

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star and current BT Sport analyst Steven Gerrard was not impressed with Mesut Ozil's performance in the 1-0 loss against Stoke City on Saturday, calling the Germany international a "liability."

As reported by MailOnline's James Dutton, he didn't stop there:

"Arsene Wenger has got to address it as out of possession you're a man down.

"He's left me frustrated—we've seen him on his day, when he fancies doing both sides of the game, he is a world-class talent.

"I just worry about his reaction and body language—when the ball is turned over he offers his team-mates zero. Away from home he's a liability—he just doesn't do enough.

"It's clear to see that out of possession he doesn't want to know—he only wants to be on the ball, trying to create and making things happen."

Martin Keown also had his say, comparing Ozil to the likes of Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp and claiming all three offered far more on the defensive side of the ball.

Ozil put together an anonymous display on Saturday, as Arsenal were devoid of creativity and suffered their first loss of the season as a result. Jese Rodriguez bagged the only goal in a drab contest, although Alexandre Lacazette wrongfully had a goal ruled out for offside.

This isn't the first time Ozil has been criticised for his lack of defensive effort, and Bleacher Report's Robert O'Connor also made the argument the team could not afford to have him on the pitch at times last season.

After two Premier League matches, Arsenal have already conceded four goals, tied for the second-worst mark in the division.