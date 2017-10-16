Report: Leonard Fournette Suffered Foot Injury vs. Rams, Expected to Play Week 7

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts despite suffering from a foot injury.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team expects him to suit up. Fournette went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"They said he was taped up and spatted and could have gone back in the game," coach Doug Marrone told reporters. "That's encouraging."

Sadly for the Jaguars, Fournette's no stranger to the injury bug.

After he was limited to seven games during his junior season at LSU due to ankle troubles, the No. 4 overall pick missed the Jaguars' second preseason game due to a minor foot issue.

The Jaguars opted to take a cautious route with Fournette's recovery given his history of lower-body ailments, and he returned to the field back at 100 percent for the Jaguars' Week 1 victory with the Houston Texans, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Now six games into his rookie season, Fournette has registered 130 carries for 596 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacksonville has the backfield depth necessary to withstand injury scares to its new offensive cornerstone, but it's safe to say Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon don't boast the same combination of speed, power and size that made Fournette worthy of a top-five selection in April's draft.