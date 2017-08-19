Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Rumours, Anthony Martial Latest

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan winger and reported Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is said to be close to extending his contract at the San Siro.

According to Sky Italy, the Croatian is poised to commit his future to the Nerazzurri (h/t Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol):

The Red Devils have been consistently linked with Perisic throughout the summer, with the winger valued at around £48 million by his club, per BBC Sport. According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, United manager Jose Mourinho is still hopeful a deal can be done for the 28-year-old.

United have made some big moves in the transfer market this summer, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof arriving at Old Trafford.

Perisic's attributes would align well with those of the United squad, and it's understandable the United boss wants to get him in. As OptaPaolo noted, he is a dangerous presence in the final third:

The Croatian excelled in Serie A last season. Although he was part of an Inter Milan side that struggled for consistency, he was always a threat on the flanks and regularly looking to propel his team forward.

Although receiving £48 million for a 28-year-old may appeal to Inter, finding someone to fill the void his departure would leave would be a challenge. Those who frequent the San Siro will be pleased at the news the winger is ready to stick around.

That will be a blow to United, as Mourinho may feel his team needs a different type of option out wide. If Perisic does extend his stay in Milan, it will be intriguing to see whether United turn their attention elsewhere.

Anthony Martial Backed

United boss Mourinho has backed Anthony Martial to thrive this season despite speculation over a potential exit this summer.

The Frenchman failed to show his best at Old Trafford last term and was often on the bench. Naturally, his regression to the fringes of the squad triggered some talk of a move, but Mourinho believes he can be a big hit this term.

"I have faith in him," the United boss said, per Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News. "As a pure attacking player, Anthony is a good player. I believe he's one of the players who is going to have a better season this season than the previous season. I look at some of my players and I'm sure that some of them will be better this season than they were last season, and Anthony is that for sure."

According to RMC Sport (h/t The Independent), Tottenham Hotspur made an offer for the 21-year-old earlier in the transfer window.

Although he was on the periphery last season, as Squawka Football highlighted, Martial remains a productive attacker for United:

The Frenchman started the team's opening Premier League game of the campaign on the bench. But he was sensational when he was introduced into the game, grabbing a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over West Ham United.

The United supporters will be desperate to see him do well. Martial's pace, trickery and composure in front of goal make him so exciting to watch. Provided he continues to have the type of impact on matches he had against West Ham, he would make it hard for Mourinho to leave him out.