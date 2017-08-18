    Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Celebrate Birth of Daughter Bella Raine

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter stand beside his Monument Psrtk plaque during an on-field, pregame ceremony retiring Jeter's number 2 at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, Pool)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, welcomed their first child on Thursday. 

    News of Bella Raine Jeter's birth was tweeted out by The Players' Tribune Twitter account:

    The couple announced Hannah's pregnancy in February in an article she contributed to The Players' Tribune.  

    Jeter has not been slowed down by retirement. The 43-year-old married in 2016 and he is currently part of a group that is reportedly nearing a deal to purchase the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giolito to Make White Sox Debut Monday, Kopech Promoted

      chicagotribune.com
      via chicagotribune.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Lester Not Expected to Miss Much Time

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Top 100 Prospects at Three-Quarter Mark

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Why Aaron Judge Doesn't Admire His Homers

      New York Post
      via New York Post