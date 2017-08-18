PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler's Agent Dismisses Exit Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Roger Wittmann, the agent for Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler has dismissed rumours his client could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Wittmann spoke to Sport 1 (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), calling reports from L'Equipe Draxler could leave as a result of the Neymar transfer baseless:

"We are not interested in whether L'Equipe wrote something. There has been no change, it is not a topic.

"If somebody writes 'I have this information from Nasser Al-Khelaifi [PSG chairman and CEO],' then I will consider it and call the president to speak about Julian's situation.

"Once again, though, this is not the case. So, everything has been said."

Draxler moved to PSG in January and has impressed for the Ligue 1 giants since his arrival, but speculation regarding his future has surfaced nonetheless, per Johnson. Neymar's arrival for the enormous fee of €222 million has created a need to balance the books, and the Brazilian tends to play in similar areas of the pitch as Draxler does.

Despite that, the transfer rumours don't seem very believable―and PSG's supposed asking price even less so, via Charles Watts of Football.london:

Manager Unai Emery faces a real challenge fitting both Neymar and Draxler into his squad, but he won't move the Germany international just months after bringing him to Paris. At the very least, he'll likely give the two until January to figure things out before considering a sale.