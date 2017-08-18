WWE SummerSlam 2017: Updated Odds, Bold Predictions for Massive ShowcaseAugust 18, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017: Updated Odds, Bold Predictions for Massive Showcase
With one of the biggest shows of the year coming on Sunday, expect WWE to pull out all the stops to make sure SummerSlam is a huge success.
The card is stacked full of intriguing matches as the pay-per-view approaches, but as well as the star talent on display, the company is bound to surprise fans with a few twists.
The odds suggest some straightforward victories in some bouts, with some slightly more difficult to predict.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the show, as well as some significant predictions about what could be in store for some of WWE's biggest names.
Updated Odds for the Show
- Fatal 4-Way for WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar 5/16, Samoa Joe 3/1, Roman Reigns 10/1, Braun Strowman 27/2
- Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship): Mahal 13/4, Nakamura 2/9
- Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship): Bliss 21/10, Banks 17/50
- Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles (United States Championship): Owens 3/1, Styles 1/5
All odds courtesy of OddsShark:
The rest of the odds for the show can be found here.
Prediction: Carmella Cashes in Her Money in the Bank Briefcase...and Loses
WWE has teased it so heavily in the run up to SummerSlam that fans may think it's a double-bluff.
But you can bank on Carmella seizing the opportunity at SummerSlam this weekend and trying to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase.
However, just like Baron Corbin this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live, expect her to come up short.
It's difficult to see how Naomi will drop the SmackDown Live Women's Championship any time soon.
She's been a great champion and looks to have a stranglehold over the rest of the division. And that will likely scupper any chance Carmella has of becoming champion should she take the opportunity this weekend.
Prediction: Shane McMahon Screws Kevin Owens
Well, it wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened, would it?
Kevin Owens takes on AJ Styles for the United States Championship this weekend at SummerSlam but, in essence, all eyes are on Shane McMahon as the special referee.
WWE has teased that Shane may yet interfere and cost one of the two participants the match, either accidentally or deliberately.
But it seems so obvious to continue Owens vs. Shane that it may be K.O. who Shane-O-Mac decides to go against this Sunday.
There are so many options for a potential feud between the two, with Survivor Series, and the two captaining respective sides, an enticing one for WWE, one would imagine.
Owens vs. Styles will be a great match, arguably the best of the night. But the finish will set up an intriguing few months for McMahon and Owens.
Prediction: Brock Lesnar Loses the Title...but Stays in WWE
The standout match of the whole card this weekend at SummerSlam has to be the main event for the Universal Championship.
Brock Lesnar defends the belt against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in what will surely be one of the most brutal championship matches in recent times.
Lesnar and Paul Heyman have made it clear that they would leave the company should he lose the title in any circumstances. Well, expect Lesnar to lose the match...but not necessarily come through on his promise to walk away from WWE.
It's not uncommon for plans such as stars leaving to change at the drop of a hat. And if Lesnar does get beat, although he surely won't be pinned, it makes more sense for The Beast Incarnate to stick around and go for revenge.
Back Samoa Joe to stun the world and win the Universal Championship.