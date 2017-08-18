WWE SummerSlam 2017: Updated Odds, Bold Predictions for Massive Showcase

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With one of the biggest shows of the year coming on Sunday, expect WWE to pull out all the stops to make sure SummerSlam is a huge success.

The card is stacked full of intriguing matches as the pay-per-view approaches, but as well as the star talent on display, the company is bound to surprise fans with a few twists.

The odds suggest some straightforward victories in some bouts, with some slightly more difficult to predict.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the show, as well as some significant predictions about what could be in store for some of WWE's biggest names.