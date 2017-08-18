Manchester City Transfer News: Jonny Evans Latest, Toby Alderweireld Rumours

Michael Steele/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has advised Manchester City they will need to pay big money if they're to land Jonny Evans in this window.

As reported by James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, an initial bid of £18 million has been rejected by the Baggies for the Northern Ireland international. Speaking on Friday, Pulis said a remarkable amount would need to be put on the table before West Brom consider a sale.

"We're not desperate for money," said Pulis, per BBC Sport. The Baggies boss went on to suggest it would still be "crazy" to turn down a big offer, though the club "don't need or want to sell" their captain.

Sports journalist Graham Hunter doesn't believe City were too far off the right value with their opening offer:

The links between City and Evans were a surprise to many on Wednesday. The 29-year-old, after all, is not the most glamorous name, and in the current window, the Etihad Stadium club have made some high-profile acquisitions.

However, Evans has quietly established himself as one of the strongest centre-backs in the division with West Brom. As noted by Squawka Football, he is a rock at the heart of their robust defensive shape:

While City have spent massive money to improve their squad in the window, they do remain light at centre-back. Vincent Kompany remains unreliable due to his injury record, while Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have still yet to completely convince. Evans would bring competition and combativeness to the base of the team.

It's a transfer he'd surely be keen on, too, despite being a former Manchester United player. Pep Guardiola is building a squad capable of challenging for top honours at the Etihad, and Evans will feel he has the skills to contribute to that charge.

City Monitor Toby Alderweireld

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Manchester City are keeping an eye on Toby Alderweireld's position at Tottenham Hotspur.

It's suggested talks between the defender and Spurs about a new contract are "at an impasse." Alderweireld has two years remaining on his current deal, with the option for another.

With the Belgian said to be keen to see his salary increase from £50,000 to £110,000-a-week, it's added that "Manchester City are long term admirers of Alderweireld and would be able to offer the 28-year-old significantly more."

During his time at Tottenham, Alderweireld has earned a deserved reputation as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Per Het Laatste Nieuws' Kristof Terreur, he's become so important to the way Spurs operate:

For a manager like Guardiola, the Tottenham man would potentially be the perfect centre-back. Not only is the Belgian an exemplary defender, he boasts the passing range and composure you'd expect from a midfield player. It makes him a key asset as Spurs look to build attacks slowly or with long balls forward into dangerous areas.

However, he's too important a player for Spurs to consider selling. While manager Mauricio Pochettino may have been happy to let Kyle Walker move to the Etihad Stadium, Alderweireld is a the team's linchpin and surely won't be let go to a divisional rival.