Best and Worst Scenarios for Real Madrid in the Rest of the Transfer Window

Real Madrid can be reasonably confident they have once again managed the summer transfer window well despite not being heavily involved in signing new faces.

As the holders of La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, it's arguable they didn't need much restructuring anyway—just a rotating of certain areas to keep Zinedine Zidane's team fresh and hungry to repeat last season's success.

There's still a little more time for unexpected happenings at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the money they have available means it's always possible they launch a late mega bid, but the boss won't be displeased if they see out the rest of the transfer window without incomings or outgoings.

Barring European rivals suddenly panicking and splashing out huge sums, Zidane will be confident of keeping the core of his squad together for another six-pronged assault on silverware—the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup have already been won—so here are the best- and worst-case scenarios that could play out for Madrid before August 31.

Best Case

Real's squad is deep.

There are two goalkeepers, four centre-backs, three full-backs, two holding midfielders, four central options, two attacking midfielders, one true winger and that fabled front three, the BBC.

Zidane doesn't need to add anybody, but there are perhaps two areas where it could be argued an extra body might just offer either a safety net in case of injuries or more competition to ensure the elite remain elite.

At right-back, Dani Carvajal is the established starter, but there's no natural alternative after Danilo's departure to Manchester City. Nacho will cover that position, as well as the centre of defence, while youngsters Achraf Hakimi and Alvaro Tejero will hope to receive call-ups from Castilla from time to time.

It's further worth noting Sergio Ramos already faces a suspension and that Jesus Vallejo has picked up an injury; were the same to happen to Carvajal, then Real would be short of a senior player at either right-back or in the middle. So perhaps an additional cover option—for both roles, preferably—would put Zidane's mind at ease.

The other option is to give an early opportunity to one of the younger right-backs and hope they prove their worth, thus offering as close to a guarantee of cover as possible.

The second option is in attack. Madrid's chase of Kylian Mbappe was widely reported on until Paris Saint-Germain more than doubled Real's offer for the AS Monaco forward, per Marcos Lopez of Marca, and it does leave a little bit of a question mark over the front three.

Gareth Bale has spent considerable periods sidelined over the past two years, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot play every match at full capacity at 32 and Karim Benzema has also had both form and fitness issues over the past 12 months.

It wouldn't be outrageous to suggest Madrid could do with a fourth forward, even if they weren't a £150 million addition.

A versatile performer, wide or central to fit both a 4-4-2 diamond and 4-3-3 system, would be most ideal. Being technically and mentally strong enough to carry the weight of the Madrid jersey would also be a must.

Thomas Muller, Antoine Griezmann or Alexis Sanchez might fit the bill on a stylistic level, but there are numerous issues with those players, namely huge transfer fees and clubs that wouldn't wish to part ways with their assets.

Perhaps a loan move for an out-of-favour forward might be a way forward; Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea or Lucas Moura of PSG might represent low-risk, short-term alternatives to give time to the likes of Borja Mayoral to prove their worth.

Alternatively, just stump up the cash to make good on the club's longstanding interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has told Borussia Dortmund of his wish to leave, per Bild (h/t Andy Warren of MailOnline).

Even if nothing happens for Madrid between now and the transfer window's closure, swapping an unhappy James Rodriguez for the potential of Dani Ceballos, the hapless Fabio Coentrao for the tremendous Theo Hernandez and boosting depth by recalling Marcos Llorente and Vallejo from loan means the Santiago Bernabeu club is in an even stronger position now than at the end of 2016/17—other than up front, where Alvaro Morata's departure has left a gap in terms of depth.

Worst Case

Given Madrid are pretty much champions of everything, it's hard to imagine things falling apart for them in the space of a week.

But as noted, there is one area that could cause consternation, and that's the final third.

As a worst-case scenario, Bale is perhaps the player who has most often been linked with a move away; as recently as Aug. 18, Diario Gol reported Bale had demanded answers from president Florentino Perez about whether he was still seen as a first-choice player (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked with the Welshman, and both have spending power. While getting a massive fee in for a player is an obvious plus point, Real need only look at rivals Barcelona for the other side of the argument—how having vast amounts of money is a problem when other clubs start adding an extra £40 million on top of every player's asking price.

Want to go one step further?

Bale departs for the Premier League, and Benzema picks up a long-term injury against Valencia on Sunday.

The transfer window would be closing just a few days later, and Zidane would face the prospect of being three key starters down, with Ronaldo suspended—make that an extra £60 million on top of every player's asking price.

Real Madrid have, over the past few seasons, planned superbly to avoid any such circumstances. The addition of Theo is an example, brought in before he stars at Atletico Madrid, his wages and buyout clause go up and Marcelo becomes too old to shine every week at left-back.

But up front, Madrid are not quite as ready to be hand over responsibility to the next generation, with no clear seamless transition in place unless Marco Asensio is counted as a front-three option rather than an attacking-midfield alternative to Isco et al.

The probability Madrid find themselves in such a situation is incredibly small, but it is worth bearing in mind they might only be two absences away—be it transfers, injuries or suspensions—from being a long way short of the unstoppable force of last season.

