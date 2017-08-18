Liverpool Transfer News: Virgil van Dijk Boost, Fresh Emre Mor Rumours

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Southampton may reportedly be forced to sell Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk in order to raise funds during the final weeks of the transfer window. Meanwhile, Everton have joined the Reds in chasing Borussia Dortmund starlet Emre Mor.

The Times' Matt Hughes revealed Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino has been told by the club's new Chinese owners "not to expect any additional transfer funds this month" (h/t Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer).

Van Dijk has been linked with a move to Liverpool for the entirety of the transfer window, and Rimmer opined that new Southampton majority shareholder Jisheng Gao's revelation could give the Reds renewed hope in their chase for the Dutchman's signature.

That being said, Saints chairman Ralph Krueger has repeatedly stated Van Dijk will be kept at St. Mary's Stadium, as the Press Association's Simon Peach reported:

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request earlier in August to notify Southampton of his intention to leave; the Dutchman said he "is incredibly ambitious" and cited his desire to play European football, per the Guardian's Mark Dobson.

Anfield HQ founder Oliver Bond questioned why Van Dijk's employers would want to retain the services of a player who wants to play elsewhere, having seemingly grown disillusioned with his prospects on the south coast:

Sky Sports reported Van Dijk will not feature in Saturday's clash against West Ham United and provided quotes from Pellegrino, who reiterated Southampton's stance on a sale remains the same: "Nothing has changed—it is the same as last week. For that reason, I have nothing to say. He won't be available to play."

Elsewhere, Turkish website Fanatik wrote that Everton are in the hunt to recruit Mor (h/t TalkSport). The Turkey international recently saw a loan move to Inter Milan fall through, as Dortmund manager Peter Bosz explained, per Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann:

Mor is regarded as one of the Black and Yellows' most promising up-and-comers and made 19 first-team appearances last season. Only six of which came as part of the starting lineup, however.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could return to his former club with an offer to hand a promising winger further opportunities at Anfield. OptaPaolo indicated what a potent creative force Mor has the potential to be:

It's said Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is keen to acquire temporary cover for injured winger Yannick Bolasie. A loan move for Mor could suit both the 20-year-old and Dortmund, who may not be able to offer the same first-team chances as Everton.

The pressure is on to seal a move with the transfer window set to close on August 31, and murmurs that Russian powerhouse Zenit Saint Petersburg are preparing an offer could push Liverpool to hasten any approach.