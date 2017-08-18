Marlins President Chris Samson Reportedly Will Be Removed After Team Is Sold

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The new ownership group of the Miami Marlins will replace team president David Samson once assuming control of the team, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman confirmed Thursday.

The Dan Le Batard Show first reported MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred informed league owners of Samson's impending departure.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported Aug. 11 Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reached an agreement on a $1.2 billion sale of the team to a group led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman.

According to Heyman, Jeter will work in a CEO or president-type role, overseeing the Marlins' day-to-day operations.

Samson joined the Marlins in 2002 when Loria purchased the team.

He was part of the front office when the franchise won its last World Series in 2003, but Marlins Park will be Samson's lasting legacy in Miami. The Marlins received almost $500 million in public money to build the stadium, and the cost to Miami-Dade County will be well over $1 billion when all is said and done.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez made it clear he hopes Loria and Samson won't remain with the Marlins when the team is sold.

"I'm not saying all of their folks—there may be some lower level folks who are pretty good in the organization," Gimenez said Monday, per the Miami Herald's Douglas Hanks. "But the top two people, the owner and Mr. Samson, I wish them God speed. But I don't see where that would add value to that team."

Jackson noted Sherman and Jeter still need approval from MLB owners before the sale will be finalized and that the matter may be closed by early October.