    Omri Casspi Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Rockets

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Omri Casspi #18 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during media day on September 22, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright NBAE 2017 (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors announced forward Omri Casspi suffered a "tweaked right ankle sprain" and would not return to Tuesday's season opener against the Houston Rockets.

    Casspi is in his first year with the Warriors, providing valuable depth on a team that already has the best starting lineup in the NBA.

    The Israeli national has bounced around the league quite a bit in his career, playing for three different teams last season while totaling six different squads in nine years, including the Warriors.

    He had two different stints with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds across five seasons, shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range. Other than that, he has had a hard time finding consistent minutes.

    Golden State has given him an opportunity to make an impact off the bench for a contender, although the latest injury could cause the team to look further down the depth chart.

    Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney should get increased minutes at the 4 with Casspi out, while Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young will handle the extra playing time on the perimeter.

