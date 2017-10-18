Omri Casspi Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Rockets

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced forward Omri Casspi suffered a "tweaked right ankle sprain" and would not return to Tuesday's season opener against the Houston Rockets.



Casspi is in his first year with the Warriors, providing valuable depth on a team that already has the best starting lineup in the NBA.

The Israeli national has bounced around the league quite a bit in his career, playing for three different teams last season while totaling six different squads in nine years, including the Warriors.

He had two different stints with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds across five seasons, shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range. Other than that, he has had a hard time finding consistent minutes.

Golden State has given him an opportunity to make an impact off the bench for a contender, although the latest injury could cause the team to look further down the depth chart.

Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney should get increased minutes at the 4 with Casspi out, while Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young will handle the extra playing time on the perimeter.