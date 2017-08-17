    Kansas F Dedric Lawson Accused of Walking out on Bar Tab; Denies Allegations

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 2: Dedric Lawson #1 of the Memphis Tigers looks on against the Tulane Green Wave on March 2, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Tulane 92-70. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    Kansas forward Dedric Lawson has denied an allegation he skipped out on an $88 bar tab in his hometown of Memphis. 

    According to a police report obtained by Fox 13, a waitress said Lawson left without paying his tab at Bar Louie at 1:30 a.m. ET Thursday. The woman said she recognized Lawson because she went to high school with him.

    Lawson has denied the allegations. He appeared on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio in Memphis on Thursday (h/t Gary Parrish of CBS Sports), saying he ordered two drinks totaling $10.50 and gave the waitress $12. According to his account of the incident, the waitress expected him to pay for other drinks people ordered at their table. 

    "I only ordered two drinks, and I paid for those drinks," Lawson said.

    Kansas head coach Bill Self said he's "totally comfortable" with the situation, adding Lawson explained it to him, per Gary Bedore of Kansas City.com

    Lawson averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds last season at Memphis before announcing he was transferring to Kansas in April. He will have two years of eligibility remaining once he sits out the 2017-18 season.

    Self previously suspended Lawson for the Jayhawks' trip to Italy because of an altercation at practice. 

