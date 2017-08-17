Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Reportedly Agree Davinson Sanchez Deal

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly be disappointed in their hunt to sign Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez after it emerged Tottenham hotspur are said to have agreed a £42 million deal to sign him this summer.

Los Merengues have been among the clubs linked with a move for the Colombia international, but The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke wrote that Spurs will pay £28 million up front for the defender, plus £14 million in add-ons.

Sport Witness also reported Sanchez failed to show up at the Hilton Hotel in Amsterdam on Thursday ahead of Ajax's UEFA Europa League play-off against Norwegian side Rosenborg.

Any hope Real might have of completing a deal for the central defender appear to be diminishing, particularly after Dutch football expert Elko Born added that Sanchez has taken another big step toward moving to north London:

Los Blancos lost a veteran figure at the heart of their defence this summer following Pepe's move to Turkish outfit Besiktas after 10 years in the Spanish capital.

However, youngster Jesus Vallejo has been mooted as the up-and-coming force to eventually succeed him at centre-back, having returned to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu following last season's loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Manager Zinedine Zidane already boasts a talented array of figures in central defence with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho all ahead of Vallejo for the time being, and it doesn't appear as though Sanchez will be joining.

Neymar's £200 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain seems to have distorted the transfer market's value, but statistician Simon Gleave praised Ajax for their ability to negotiate a high fee for their starlet:

Sanchez, 21, joined Eredivisie giants Ajax from Atletico Nacional a little more than a year ago, and his progress last season appeared to leave a big impression on a host of European suitors.

The young talent appears motivated to leave Ajax before the transfer window shuts, and sports writer Nooruddean Choudry recently critiqued the underhanded methods by which players seemingly attempt to engineer moves in modern times:

Sanchez was most impressive in last season's Europa League final, despite the fact his side lost 2-0 to champions Manchester United, one of the most prominent signs he's ready to make the next step in his career.

Following Pepe's departure, discovering a long-term replacement for Ramos, 31, will be among Real's next priorities in the transfer windows to come, but Sanchez doesn't look likely to arrive as his successor.