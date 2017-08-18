Daycare Owner Recounts Using MMA to Thwart Attempted Child Abduction

Associated Press

While the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor circus continued Wednesday, a daycare owner in Prince George, British Columbia, was telling her tale of heroism to a local news station. In it, she managed to save multiple children from abduction and cited her MMA training as the reason she was able to do so.

Chelsi Sabbe runs Tiny Treasures Licensed Daycare in Prince George and told CKPG News she saw the potential abductor approaching two children on her property Tuesday morning. He started running and grabbed a child, and when he did, Sabbe took flight after him.

She caught up to him and brought him down, then applied a choke until he released the first child.

While she was trying to usher the children to safety, she says the man attempted to abduct another. Sabbe re-engaged in the fistfight, saving a second child in the process.

Sabbe says the suspect tried to snatch a third child before she engaged him a final time and sent him off for good.

The abduction suspect was left "bloodied and bruised" and Sabbe's "knuckles are swollen from all the punches she threw" according to CKPG News' report.

In furtherance of Sabbe's efforts, Global News' Jon Azpiri reported the alleged abductor was arrested at his home a short time later.

Thankfully, Sabbe's incredible act of bravery ensured the children's safety in a scary situation.