Clemson Basketball Cancels Exhibition in Barcelona After Van Crashes into Crowd

The Clemson University men's basketball team cancelled an exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night in Barcelona after a van crashed into a crowd of people in the Spanish city.

CBS News and CNN provided further details about the developing situation. Clemson Athletics announced everybody from the Tigers' travel party is safe and the group is planning to return home Friday, as originally anticipated.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona and those injured at this time," the statement concluded.

Clemson was slated to take on Barcelona All-Stars to complete the overseas preseason tour. The team's managers posted an update on social media saying the apparent attack took place right outside their hotel and confirmed they were on lockdown as a result.

Danny Moran of The Oregonian noted the Oregon State University men's basketball team was also in Barcelona for a separate event. Like Clemson, he noted everyone in Spain from the Beavers' program "is safe and accounted for" following the the incident.

OSU Athletics Communications relayed a statement confirming the team's safety and added officials are "determining the remaining schedule" for the trip, which was expected to last through Aug. 25.

"The Oregon State University community extends its thoughts and prayers for all those injured and affected by this incident," the statement read.

Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle told KOIN in Portland the crash occurred directly outside of the team's hotel during a team meal.

Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen confirmed the Green Wave men's basketball team was in the city at the time and was safe.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman confirmed that Arizona's men's basketball team was also in the city, and was also safe.

In July, Tigers head coach Brad Brownell noted the importance of the tour, per Will Vandervort of the Clemson Insider.

"We are in that environment together for 10 days and we all get to see each other in a lot of different ways and that can be really special when you have a group that gets along as well as this team already gets along," Brownell said. "I think this year's team will be a group that really, really likes each other. I think they really have a kindred spirit about them."

Clemson won each of its first three games in Spain.