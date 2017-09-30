Kawhi Leonard to Miss Entire Preseason with Quadriceps Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard won't take part in his team's preseason campaign as he rehabilitates a quadriceps injury, the Spurs announced Saturday (h/t NBA writer Paul Garcia).

Leonard has only gotten better as his career progresses. The 26-year-old has developed into one of the top two-way players in the NBA, finishing third in the MVP Award race last season behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden. He averaged a career-high 25.5 points per game while also maintaining the elite level of defense that earned him two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Though the injury doesn't appear to be serious, San Antonio will hope its star is ready to go come the regular season.

Leonard had a variety of injuries last season, including a concussion, quad issue, hand injury and sprained ankle that cost him the majority of the Western Conference Finals. Unsurprisingly, the Spurs lost all three of their games against the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors without him.

Offseason addition Rudy Gay should provide some scoring while Leonard is unavailable, but no one can match Leonard's overall impact.