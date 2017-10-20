    Derrick Rose Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Bucks; Unlikely to Play Against Magic

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    Milwaukee, WI - OCTOBER 20: Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 20, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Gary Dineen/Getty Images

    In a refrain that's become all too common over the past five years, Derrick Rose is hurt once again. 

    Per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue announced Rose suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Orlando Magic. Jose Calderon is expected to start against the Magic.  

    Lue added Rose's injury "doesn't look good." The 29-year-old played well on Friday with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting in 23 minutes before leaving the game. 

    Rose has been hounded by lower-body injuries since he first tore his ACL in the 2012 playoffs, and last season was no exception. 

    Although he appeared in 64 games—his second-most since the start of the 2013-14 campaign—his season was cut short due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. 

    On the heels of his lone season with the New York Knicks, Rose was off to a solid start in his new home. He scored 14 points against the Boston Celtics in the season opener. 

    Calderon has yet to appear in a game for the Cavs after playing just 41 games for the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 12-year veteran has averaged 9.6 points and 6.2 assists per game in his career. 

    Related

      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Giannis Goes Off, but LeBron Leads Cavs to Win

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Walton: Randle 'Frustrated' About Not Starting

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      LeBron Thinks Relationship with IT Is ‘Growing Every Day’

      Ryan Nagelhout
      via UPROXX
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Rockets Fear CP3 (Knee) Could Miss a Month

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report