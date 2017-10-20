Derrick Rose Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Bucks; Unlikely to Play Against Magic

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

In a refrain that's become all too common over the past five years, Derrick Rose is hurt once again.

Per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue announced Rose suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Orlando Magic. Jose Calderon is expected to start against the Magic.

Lue added Rose's injury "doesn't look good." The 29-year-old played well on Friday with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting in 23 minutes before leaving the game.

Rose has been hounded by lower-body injuries since he first tore his ACL in the 2012 playoffs, and last season was no exception.

Although he appeared in 64 games—his second-most since the start of the 2013-14 campaign—his season was cut short due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

On the heels of his lone season with the New York Knicks, Rose was off to a solid start in his new home. He scored 14 points against the Boston Celtics in the season opener.

Calderon has yet to appear in a game for the Cavs after playing just 41 games for the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 12-year veteran has averaged 9.6 points and 6.2 assists per game in his career.