Urban Meyer on Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Worry About Him'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is worrying his former college coach.

On Wednesday, ESPN shared a SportsCenter interview with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on its YouTube page. Meyer discussed Elliott—who drew a six-game suspension from the NFL for alleged domestic violence—and said "we all want what's best for him" as well as "I worry about him."

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the initial news Elliott was suspended six games, and the NFL released a statement noting the league's Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones said advisors "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com shared the entire statement:

On Tuesday, the NFLPA announced it was appealing the six-game suspension.

As for Elliott's connection to Meyer, the NFL's 2016 leading rusher was the 2015 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year with 1,821 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also notched 1,878 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2014 as a sophomore and helped the Buckeyes win the national championship.

He was particularly impressive in the initial College Football Playoff with 230 rushing yards and two scores against Alabama in the semifinal and 246 rushing yards and four scores against Oregon in the title game.