    Urban Meyer on Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Worry About Him'

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Ezekiel Elliott celebrate after they defeated Oregon 42-20 in the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Arlington, Texas. Elliott apologized for the critical comments he made about play calling after the Michigan State game and says it was the wrong time to make it known he would not be returning to school next season. Elliott posted a long apology on Twitter on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, saying,
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is worrying his former college coach. 

    On Wednesday, ESPN shared a SportsCenter interview with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on its YouTube page. Meyer discussed Elliott—who drew a six-game suspension from the NFL for alleged domestic violence—and said "we all want what's best for him" as well as "I worry about him."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the initial news Elliott was suspended six games, and the NFL released a statement noting the league's Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones said advisors "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

    Mike Garafolo of NFL.com shared the entire statement:

    On Tuesday, the NFLPA announced it was appealing the six-game suspension.

    As for Elliott's connection to Meyer, the NFL's 2016 leading rusher was the 2015 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year with 1,821 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also notched 1,878 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2014 as a sophomore and helped the Buckeyes win the national championship.

    He was particularly impressive in the initial College Football Playoff with 230 rushing yards and two scores against Alabama in the semifinal and 246 rushing yards and four scores against Oregon in the title game.

    Related

      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Xavier Woods Shining in Cowboys Camp

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The End of Season Tickets

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Best NFL Roster $165,281,503 Can Buy

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Goodell Appoints Harold Henderson to Hear Elliott Appeal

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report