Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Marlins 'Willing to Engage' in Possible Deal

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins would reportedly be willing to entertain a trade of All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton if teams want to make an offer.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Marlins are "willing to engage" other teams about Stanton's availability, but they are not yet "not involved in any serious talks."

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that Stanton cleared waivers, making him eligible to be traded to any team before Aug. 31, and "at least four teams have inquired about the possibility of trading for him."

There was also a deal discussed between the Marlins and another team prior to the July 31 non-waiver deadline that "progressed to the point where the sides were exchanging names of players who could come back to Miami in return," according to Passan.

Stanton's contract could present problems for any interested teams. The four-time All-Star is signed for 11 more years with a salary that increases from $14.5 million this season to $25 million in 2018 and up to $32 million from 2023-25, per Spotrac.

The deal also includes a full no-trade clause and a player option after the 2020 season.

On the field, Stanton would seem like a hot trade commodity. He's just 27 years old and leads Major League Baseball with 44 homers, including 18 in 30 games since the All-Star break, and a .646 slugging percentage this season.