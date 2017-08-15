Tayshaun Prince Reportedly Will Be Hired as Special Assistant to GM by Grizzlies

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly plan to hire former forward Tayshaun Prince as a special assistant to general manager Chris Wallace.

Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reported the news Tuesday. The team has not confirmed the announcement at this time, nor did the report specify what type of advisory role Prince would fill.

Prince, 37, played for the Grizzlies from 2013-15. He played for four teams over a 14-team NBA career, most notably more than a decade with the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s a good friend and a great locker room guy,” former teammate Tony Allen said of Prince. “He’s a class A-1 guy. He knows how things are supposed to be run. He’s a champion.”

Prince has no NBA front office experience. He was a free agent during the 2016-17 season after a stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015-16.

Tillery reported the Grizzlies hope Prince will provide a "unique voice" in their front office. It's likely he'll be something of a culture setter at first and find a way to work with young players in a mentorship capacity. Picking up things like player management and scouting will have to be skills learned along the way because Prince has no history in those departments.