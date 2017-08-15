    Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to ESPN's Fantasy Football Auction Draft Skit

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    New York Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. talks to reporters after a NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted Tuesday he was "speechless" about a segment during ESPN2's Fantasy Sports Marathon on Monday in which fantasy football owners participated in an auction draft.

    ESPN provided a statement to USA Today's A.J. Perez apologizing for the draft: "Auction drafts are a common part of fantasy football, and ESPN's segments replicated an auction draft with a diverse slate of top professional football players. Without that context, we understand the optics could be portrayed as offensive, and we apologize."

    Perez wrote critics of the segment argued it created the imagery of a slave auction.

    In the auction draft, an auctioneer held a stick with a player's face to denote who was up for bid.

    It was part of a 28-hour fantasy football special that began at 7 p.m. ET on Monday and ends at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday. According to ESPN.com, the event began with a rundown of the rankings for each position Monday—during which the show cut to the auction draft—and things will culminate with a celebrity fantasy draft.

