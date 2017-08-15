Jay Cutler to Make Dolphins Debut vs. Ravens, Per Adam Gase

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase announced on Tuesday that recently signed quarterback Jay Cutler will make his preseason debut on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, according to James Walker of ESPN.com.

Cutler came out of retirement and signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins after starter Ryan Tannehill was placed on injured reserve following an ACL tear during training camp.

Cutler, who is expected to be the team's starter come Week 1 ahead of Matt Moore, played in just five games last season and accumulated 1,059 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing just 59.1 percent of his passes.

He had a strong season with Gase as his offensive coordinator in 2015 while they were both with the Chicago Bears. He threw for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes.

Cutler's familiarity with Gase's offense should help him make a quick adjustment, which will be key for a Dolphins team with postseason expectations this year. If the 34-year-old Cutler can still play at a high level, the Dolphins are a candidate to return to the playoffs.

If the 2016 campaign is Cutler's new normal though, the Dolphins will struggle in 2017.