Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Anthony Martial, Serge Aurier

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Anthony Martial has been advised by Emmanuel Petit to remain at Manchester United after reported interest from Inter Milan.

According to SFR Sport (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express), Petit declared his younger countryman should stay at Old Trafford as he battles for a starting place.

Martial failed to live up to the hype as coach Jose Mourinho took the reins at United, but his potential remains undoubted since moving to England in 2015 from AS Monaco.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Petit said:

"Manchester United, they are building a team to play for the title this year."

"They will play the Champions League, he (Martial) will have playing time and the competitions will be long until the end of the year."

"So going to Inter which is under reconstruction, there are a lot of uncertainties at this level there."

"It's a risk to take but I think he has the qualities to claim to play more at Manchester United."

"Whether it is on the left side or even in the centre, he has already shown that he has the instinct of a scorer."

Martial has been linked with a switch to the San Siro giants, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the player's services.

Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport tweeted about the potential offers:

The 21-year-old has slipped behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at the Theatre of Dreams, but scored on the opening day of the season as United defeated West Ham United 4-0.

Martial entered as a second-half substitute and was clinical as he linked with the marauding attacking unit.

Manager Jose Mourinho used the youngster sparingly last term, starting just 18 times in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.com.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

In other Red Devils news, Spurs are reportedly about to beat United to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier before the close of the summer transfer window.

Per French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t Louis Sealey of Metro), Aurier has agreed personal terms with the north London side as Spurs swell their full-back options. Chelsea have also considered a swoop for the Ivory Coast international, but it appears Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino leads the race.

Football writer Liam Canning said the player would be a success at United if he opted to move to Manchester:

The 24-year-old emerged as one of the most promising full-backs in France during his time at Toulouse, prompting his switch to PSG after an initial loan spell.

Per Jack de Menezes of The Independent, Aurier was previously refused entry to the UK last November after receiving an assault conviction, potentially complicating any prospective move to the Premier League.

Aurier has proved himself to be a top-class player as he attacks the wing, but his personality can compromise his talent on the pitch.

The right-back is perfect for the demands of the English game, and if United grabbed him ahead of Spurs, he would strengthen Mourinho's defence.

Antonio Valencia has flourished since Mourinho took charge, but he does not have the defensive sensibilities of a specialist in the back four.