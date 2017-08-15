Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer over £40 million to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea, and they have a plan in place to return the Spain international to fitness as soon as possible.

Per The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Costa "desperately wants" to return to his former club having become an exile at Stamford Bridge and Atleti have already detailed a fitness plan for him assuming he makes the move.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol previously reported Los Rojiblancos were not willing to offer anywhere near Chelsea's £50 million asking price for the 28-year-old:

The Blues may well be tempted by an offer over £40 million for him, though, as there seems little chance of him being reintegrated into the team after a summer of alienation on both sides, per Paul MacInnes in the Guardian.

It would at least amount to a profit-making sale, with Chelsea having bought the Brazilian-born striker from Atleti for £32 million in 2014.

Costa has often caused controversy at Chelsea, but he has also made a huge contribution to their Premier League title wins in 2014-15 and 2016-17, netting 52 English top-flight goals in 89 career appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Chelsea have invested £58 million this summer on signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, with the 24-year-old Spaniard set to take the No. 1 striker's berth in 2017-18.

Per Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport Score, the former Juventus man showed glimpses of what he is capable of in Chelsea's first league game of the season on Saturday:

Even without the summer's fallout, it is unlikely Costa would be willing to play second fiddle to Morata at Stamford Bridge.

A return to Atleti for Costa looks to be the easiest solution for Chelsea to get a troublesome and unwanted player off their hands, and with the Spanish club reportedly willing to pay a significant sum to get him back, it seems only a matter of time before the move happens.