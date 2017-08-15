Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly "starting to have doubts" over Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale and has still not ruled out a move for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

According to Alejandro Alcazar in Sport, questions and criticism of Benzema and Bale have increased in pre-season and potential moves for the pair "cannot be ruled out" before the close of the transfer market.

Real fans are "baffled" as to why Bale is getting in the first team ahead of Marco Asensio, but manager Zinedine Zidane is confident the Welshman has a key role to play in 2017-18, Alcazar added.

Bale, 28, and Benzema, 29, both started against Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday but did not enjoy good performances, per Spanish football writer Lucas Navarrete:

Both were replaced during the second half, and late goals from substitutes Cristiano Ronaldo and Asensio earned Real a 3-1 win.

The 21-year-old Asensio has pushed more and more for a first-team place recently with some excellent performances, while Isco has made himself almost undroppable.

As a result, Real's long-term front line of Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema is arguably no longer Zidane's best front three.

With the addition of Mbappe from Monaco it could become even more difficult for Zidane to justify starting with Bale and Benzema unless they show an upturn in form soon.

Frenchman Mbappe, 18, has been linked with Real all summer following his breakout campaign in 2017-18, in which he played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 triumph and UEFA Champions League run, per Squawka:

Per Robin Bairner of Goal, the speculation intensified surrounding Mbappe's potential departure after he was dropped to the bench for Monaco's clash with Dijon on Sunday.

Selling one or both of Bale and Benzema would allow Real to promise Mbappe significant game time at the Santiago Bernabeu should he move to Madrid, and it would also raise funds to facilitate the purchase.

Time is running out in the summer transfer window, but there could yet be major moves from Real.