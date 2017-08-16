WWE SummerSlam 2017: Booking Decisions That Could Impact WrestleMania 34

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

At four hours in length, WWE SummerSlam 2017 will be nothing short of a stacked show featuring stars from both Raw and SmackDown Live. Several of the event's top matches have been built up extremely well in recent weeks and have fans highly anticipating the upcoming event.

As WWE's second biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam typically sets the stage for the next several months of WWE programming. In fact, it isn't out of the ordinary for seeds to be planted at this point for WrestleMania matches in the spring.

A majority of the matchups taking place this Sunday will have high stakes, but some more than others should have an impact on what the early card for WrestleMania 34 will look like. That is especially true of the title matches, considering a successful title defense or championship win at SummerSlam could lead to that Superstar holding the gold until the Show of Shows.

What is perhaps most intriguing about this year's installment is that the entire event feels unpredictable, though it will be up to WWE to make the proper booking decisions. If the company can do that, it will have a successful show on its hands and build early excitement for WrestleMania 34.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2017, let's preview what outcomes in the night's biggest bouts will have major 'Mania implications.