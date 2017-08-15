Big Cass Must Deliver at WWE SummerSlam vs. Big Show to Ensure Main Event Future

credit: wwe.com

How's Big Cass doing?

The seven-foot former muscle for Enzo Amore has been struggling to find himself since turning heel. He's had multiple opportunities to generate heat, all of which seem to have left him in the same place. Instead of moving ahead, he's standing still.

But that must change at SummerSlam against The Big Show.

Cass seemingly has everything it takes to get over in the WWE. He has the obvious size, he has intensity, and he can work. Cass only needs to find out who he is on the mic without Amore, and if he can do that, then he should be able to move up on Monday Night Raw.

Of course, the main event picture on Raw is full at the moment. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman are all fighting for the Universal Championship, while Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are now back together in a Shield sequel.

Cass has been fighting for a foothold, but nothing has clicked thus far.

However that could be changing now thanks to his current heat with The Big Show. Show is one of the best big men the WWE has ever seen, and it's only logical that Cass was put with him after turning on Enzo. Show has been in Cass' spot, and he learned from his mistakes. The inexperience of youth is hard to get past, and Show is a veteran who can provide beneficial knowledge along the way.

Maybe some of that knowledge is beginning to pay off. Big Cass cut a promo on the August 14 edition of Raw, and it was arguably the best of his singles run to this point. He was cocky, and he was confident. He was booed incessantly by the crowd, but he didn't get rattled.

Instead, he stopped and allowed them to hate him. He smiled, tried to continue, and was stopped yet again. The more he hesitated, the more the crowd booed him. From that moment on, it was as if a switch had been flipped for him.

The deer-in-the-headlights expression he's worn for the past several weeks suddenly faded away. He spoke with intensity, yet he seemed more relaxed than he had been in quite some time. Cass was put under pressure, and he rose to the occasion.

Now it's time to focus on SummerSlam.

Thanks to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Big Show has an injury that will keep him less than 100 percent. Show's Weapon of Mass Destruction knockout will likely be rendered ineffective, which means Cass now has a target.

When the opening bell rings on their match at SummerSlam, Big Cass must be ready. He must be ferocious, and he must show more fire than he's ever shown before. He has to pounce on Big Show, capitalizing on the veteran's injured hand, and not resting until Show is flat on his back.

Fans must see the hate and vitriol with every bit of offense Cass gives. This should be more than just a wrestling match; this should be a main event audition for the New York native. When this one is over, there should be no doubt that Cass is the next big thing.

But is that possible in a match with a man who may be a veteran but who's not in world-title contention?

It's not as if Cass can pin The Big Show at SummerSlam, then get a Universal title match the next night on Raw. The WWE could choose to go that way of course, but it's probably not likely. One great performance won't make a Hall of Fame career for anyone in the WWE, and that includes Big Cass.

But Cass needs to deliver. It's not just about this match; it's about every match that follows afterward. Cass must set the tone for everything he's to do after August 20. There's just too much riding on his future in the company.

The WWE needs variety. That's one of the hallmarks that led them past WCW during The Monday Night Wars, and it keeps them head and shoulders above everyone else today. Variety includes a mix of veterans and younger stars, guys who have been to the top and those that are still working hard to get there.

The deeper the roster, the better. A stacked locker room means more options not only for today, but for tomorrow as well.

If the WWE is not creating new stars, then there will be no one to hand the company to in the coming years. Big Cass has a prime opportunity to make a name for himself on the WWE's flagship program, and he must take advantage of it.

The Beast Incarnate won't be around forever; eventually, Lesnar will leave again, maybe for the last time. When that happens, Raw will land back in the hands of the next generation and those Superstars will be trusted to move forward with the red brand.

Big Cass can be counted among that group, but only if he prepares now. SummerSlam should be his night to shine.

