    Denzel Perryman May Need Surgery for Ankle Injury, Out 'At Least' 4 Games

    Timothy Rapp
August 14, 2017

    CARSON, CA - AUGUST 13: Denzel Perryman #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at StubHub Center on August 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
    Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman reportedly will miss at least the first four games of the regular season with an ankle injury that might require surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Monday that Perryman could miss up to six weeks with the injury and was undergoing an MRI. And Rapoport added that the linebacker is now a "strong candidate for IR/designated to return."

    Perryman had to be taken off the field on a cart during Sunday's 48-17 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Alex Flanagan of NFL Network.

    He suffered the injury in the first quarter and appeared on the sidelines in a boot and on crutches in the second half.

    Perryman, 24, posted 72 tackles in just 12 games last season and was expected to be the team's starter and call the plays at middle linebacker in 2017. His injury is the latest in what has been a rough offseason for the Chargers, as rookie wideout Mike Williams is missing training camp with a herniated disk and rookie guard Forrest Lamp tore his right ACL.

    With Perryman out of action, Jatavis Brown will step into the starting middle linebacker position.

