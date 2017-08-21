Betting Guide to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

0 of 11

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a money fight in more ways than one. Vegas has set the odds, and fans will lay down their hard-earned cash on this battle.

And it won't just be the fight itself they bet on this Saturday. Much like the Super Bowl, there will be ample prop bets enticing their wallets to come out and play.

Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter are here to look at some interesting lines and props available for the marquee bout. Get your betting slips ready.

In case you're unfamiliar with how odds work, a +150 line means a $100 bet will win you $150 ($250 total), and -150 line means you need to bet $150 to win $100.

Sit back and prepare yourself with the odds and props of this weekend's colossal clash.

All odds provided by OddsShark.com.