Daniel Cormier Says He Can't Remember 10 Minutes After Jon Jones Knockout

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier has admitted he has no recollection of the aftermath of his July 29 defeat to Jon Jones at UFC 214 in California when he lost his light heavyweight title.

Jones beat the 38-year-old by a third-round stoppage after a head kick, and Cormier subsequently was interviewed in the Octagon. But he told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour (via Michael McClymont of theScore) that he cannot remember any of it:

"I'm still missing time. I don't remember any of that. I don't remember leaving the Octagon. I'm missing probably 10 minutes. I mean, if I can't remember 10 minutes, I'm pretty sure I had a concussion. I just don't recall those 10 minutes and I'm not exactly sure that I'm ever going to get that time back."

Cormier and Jones were fighting for the second time at UFC 214, having previously met in January 2015 when Bones triumphed by unanimous decision—he was later stripped of his title.

The 30-year-old eventually won in brutal fashion, pummeling a grounded Cormier after a devastating kick to the head, but DC had very much been in the fight before the third round.

However, it was obvious from his post-fight comments that Cormier had been stunned by the crucial blow.

"I thought the fight was going well, I don't even know what happened," he said, per Gareth A. Davies of the Telegraph.

"They said I got kicked in the head. Man, that was so disappointing. I guess if you win both fights, there is no rivalry."