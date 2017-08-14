Manchester City Transfer News: Larry Kayode's Wife Fuels Shock Rumours

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

The wife of Austria Wien star Olarenwaju "Larry" Kayode has added fuel to the transfer rumours linking the forward with Manchester City, posting and then deleting a photo seemingly taken at the club's training ground.

According to Nigerian outlets (via the Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan), the Citizens are said to have signed the 24-year-old but will loan him out to Girona immediately.

Kayode's wife appeared to validate those reports by posting a photo taken in front of the training ground, but she deleted it shortly after. City Watch managed a screenshot of it before it was deleted:

The Nigeria international would certainly be a shock signing for the Citizens, who sold Kelechi Iheanacho―a far more highly touted compatriot―earlier this summer.

Kayode is a career journeyman who found limited success until he moved to Vienna in 2015. In Austria, he discovered a scoring touch that had somewhat eluded him during a stint with Maccabi Netanya in Israel, and his performances earned him a call-up to his country's national team.

The speedster isn't without skills, and his athletic abilities are impressive, as you can see in the video below:

But compared to Iheanacho, a player City developed themselves and who had already proven himself on the Premier League level at the young age of 20, Kayode's upside seems relatively limited. The fact he would immediately join Girona on loan suggests the Citizens don't see him as an impact player, either.

Per Brennan, City have close ties with Girona and are currently training near the Spanish club. If Kayode was purchased as a long-term investment, it's likely he would be sent to Spain on loan to develop further.

But followers of Nigerian football asked serious questions about the move, including Goal's Solace Chukwu, who was particularly hard in his assessment:

Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, manager Pep Guardiola did urge the board to make more signings earlier this month, but it's hard to see what a relatively unknown player like Kayode would bring to the squad.

It's even harder to imagine exactly how he would be an improvement on Iheanacho, who scored four goals and added three assists in fewer than 530 minutes of Premier League action last season, per WhoScored.com.