Matt Hughes' Progress After Coma 'Nothing Short of a Miracle,' Says Friend

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes' recovery progress after his accident in June is "nothing short of a miracle," according to his friend Tony Zucca.

Zucca posted a photo of himself and the former UFC welterweight champion on Instagram on Sunday as Hughes continues his recovery after his truck collided with a train near Hillsboro, Illinois, less than two months ago:

Per ESPN, Hughes, 43, was in a coma until last month but suffered no broken bones or internal injuries after colliding with the train.

According to MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi, he has been at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, since the collision.

The Hillsboro-born Hughes retired from the UFC in 2013, with his final fight in 2011 when he was knocked out by Josh Koscheck at UFC 135.

He bowed out of MMA with a 45-9 professional record and having held the UFC welterweight title for two lengthy stints between 2001 and 2006.