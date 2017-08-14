Ezekiel Elliott's Father Defends Son: People 'Will Know the Set Up and Plot'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Stacy Elliott, the father of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, took to Twitter on Monday vowing a "fight" over the NFL's decision to hand his son a six-game suspension:

The post includes a screenshot of a report detailing alleged discrepancies in the story of the woman who accused Elliott of domestic violence last July. It also includes a July 22 quote saying that "you are a black athlete. I'm a white girl. They're not going to believe you."

The NFL suspended Elliott for the first six games of the 2017 season Friday. In a letter sent to Elliott obtained by ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the NFL said experts "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence."

The league also used a St. Patrick's Day incident in which Elliott lifted up a woman's shirt and touched her breast as a reasoning for the suspension. No criminal charges were filed in either case. The NFL, however, has the right to punish a player under the collective bargaining agreement without a criminal conviction.

"I am both surprised and disappointed by the NFL's decision today, and I strongly disagree with the League's findings," a statement released Friday by Elliott read. "I recognize the distraction and disruption that all of this has caused my family, friends, teammates, the Dallas Cowboys organization as well as my fans—for that I am sincerely sorry.

"I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard, on and off the field, to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given."

Elliott has filed an appeal, which will either be overheard by an appointed arbitrator or NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Tiffany Thompson brought the allegations to light in July 2016 with a series of Instagram posts depicting bruises from Elliott's alleged domestic abuse.

“Just for every women out there getting abused it’s time to put a stop to it,” Thompson wrote at the time. “This has been happening to me for months and it finally got out of control to where I was picked up and thrown across the room by my arms. Thrown into walls. Being choked to where I have to gasp for breath. Bruised everywhere, mentally and physically abused.”

Elliott's suspension would begin Sept. 2 if upheld.