Rafael Devers Sets MLB Record with Game-Tying Home Run off Aroldis Chapman

Boston Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers not only hit a clutch game-tying home run against the New York Yankees Sunday night, he did it in record-breaking fashion.

The 20-year-old tied the game at 2-2 with a solo shot against Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, eventually sending the game to extra innings. According to Statcast, the pitch he hit out was 102.8 miles per hour, "the fastest pitch hit for a homer since at least 2008" when this type of tracking began.

ESPN captured the big moment:

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, it was the first home run Chapman had allowed since the World Series last season. The Cuban flamethrower had only allowed six regular-season home runs since the start of 2014 as he has established himself as one of the top closers in baseball.

Considering the big shot came in such a big moment on national television in arguably the best rivalry in baseball, there was plenty of excitement after the hit:

Although Devers had only played 14 games entering Sunday, he has shown he is not overmatched at all in the majors despite his young age. He came into the day with a .327 batting average in 55 at-bats with three home runs and three doubles.

The Red Sox were already loaded with talented young hitters in their system, but the third baseman could be one of the best of the bunch considering his early success.