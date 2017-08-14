WWE SummerSlam 2017: Most Epic and Shocking Moments in PPV History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is a WWE event rich in history. With 29 events to its name, it has been home to some of the most inspiring and unforgettable moments. It has also seen its fair share of shocking and epic instances that have left fans buzzing.

From grand gestures of love to shocking acts of betrayal, the event has been a breeding ground for the unexpected, as well as the unexpectedly awesome.

In 2017, the Superstars of today's WWE will attempt to provide their own moments of awe and wonder.

Before they take to Brooklyn's Barclays Center to do that, relive the moments that have helped make SummerSlam one of the most enjoyable and unforgettable events on the WWE calendar, ranked according to unexpectedness and general awesomeness, and settling for historical significance when necessary.