Ric Flair Hospitalized for Routine Monitoring, 'No Reason to Panic'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A representative for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed the 16-time world champion was hospitalized but said he was undergoing routine monitoring.

Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni posted an update on Flair's status Saturday night:

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Flair's family had him admitted to an intensive care unit Saturday morning.

The 68-year-old former WWE star has largely avoided any major health scares after concluding his in-ring career in 2011.

"They tested me for four hours," Flair said on his podcast in 2015 about a physical he had undergone prior to working with WWE again (h/t Wrestlezone's Josh Isenberg). "The doctors said, 'There's something wrong with you, has to be,' and I said, 'Yeah, it's called an hour Broadway (time-limit draw) every night brother.' The guy looked at me and said that I was a medical miracle."

In January, Flair posted a clip from a workout in which he deadlifted 400 pounds:

Flair hasn't appeared on WWE programming since celebrating Sasha Banks' victory over Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Nov. 28, 2016.