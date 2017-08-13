    West Virginia WR Marcus Simms Arrested for DUI, Driving with Revoked License

    Joseph Zucker
August 13, 2017

    AMES, IA Ð NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Marcus Simms #8 of the West Virginia Mountaineers pulls in a touchdown pass over defensive back Brian Peavy #10 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
    David Purdy/Getty Images

    Authorities from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department arrested West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Marcus Simms for allegedly driving under the influence Sunday morning, the Daily Athenaeum's John Lowe and Chris Jackson reported.

    Simms was also driving with a revoked license.

    Officers had pulled Simms over for a broken taillight and arrested him after he failed sobriety tests. The Twitter account WV Jails shared his mugshot following his arrest:

    Simms is entering his sophomore year with the Mountaineers. He saw limited time in nine games as a freshman in 2016. He caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

    Simms' best game came in West Virginia's 49-19 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones. He had three receptions for 76 yards and scored in the second quarter to give the Mountaineers a 21-13 lead.

