Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Inside the Numbers Around Megafight

John Locher/Associated Press

The best boxer of his generation. The most recognizable mixed martial artist in the world.

An international publicity tour with enough vitriol, insensitivity and contrived, microphone-friendly menace to leave media outlets of all stripes tittering like six-year-olds on a birthday cake high.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Mayweather-McGregor.

Their Aug. 26 get-together seems destined to stretch the outer limits of internet capacity, and there is no shortage of numbers to pore over while preparing for the circus.

We’ve assembled a batch of the best ones here. So sit back, relax and get yourself ready for the fun.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

0: In case you're unaware, it's the number of times McGregor, on the verge of facing a consensus all-time great, has stepped into a ring for an officially sanctioned amateur or professional boxing match. He has, however, had 24 mixed martial arts matches, winning 21 and scoring 18 stoppages.

5: Number of professional weight classes in which Mayweather, who began punching for pay at age 19, has won sanctioned world championships. He earned his first belt, at 130 pounds, in 1998, and has since added jewelry at 135 (2002), 140 (2005), 147 (2006) and 154 (2007).

50-0: The pro record Mayweather would reach with a win, eclipsing the 49-0 mark established by heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano between 1947 and 1955. No other widely recognized world champion has retired with a better record with zero losses and zero draws.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

TMT50 and TBE50: The trademarks applied for by Mayweather Productions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, per ESPN.com. TMT is short for "The Money Team," while TBE stands for "The Best Ever."

19.5 million: The number of buys Mayweather has helped generate as a pay-per-view fighter, including the three most-purchased bouts in history—2.4 million against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007, 2.2 million against Canelo Alvarez in 2013 and 4.6 million against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

$600 million: The total projected gross revenue for the bout, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell, which would place it second only to the aforementioned Mayweather-Pacquiao show two years ago.

$235: The proceeds of the public assistance check cashed by McGregor, according to Yahoo Sports, shortly before his UFC debut in 2013.

$4.8 million: The price tag for the rare luxury car, a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, that Mayweather added to his collection in 2015, per Rolling Stone. The magazine said the ride maxes out at 254 mph and goes from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

154 pounds: The agreed-upon weight for the Aug. 26 fight. Mayweather, most recently a full-time welterweight, has previously ventured into the junior middleweight for defeats of De La Hoya, Alvarez and Miguel Cotto. His heaviest weigh-in number was 151 pounds against Cotto. McGregor, meanwhile, fought at a 170-pound limit for a stoppage loss against substitute opponent Nate Diaz in 2016.

11, 1 and 2: The chronological and statutory advantages—in age (29 to Mayweather's 40), height (5'9" to Mayweather's 5'8") and reach (74 inches to Mayweather's 72)—that McGregor will have when he enters the T-Mobile Arena.

2,170 days: The length of time, come fight night, that will have elapsed since Mayweather last scored an inside-the-distance victory, via fourth-round KO against Victor Ortiz.

13 seconds: The amount of time it took McGregor to stop Jose Aldo for his signature UFC win, capturing the organization's featherweight (145 pounds) championship in December 2015. He's since picked up the UFC lightweight (155 pounds) belt as well.

22 seconds: Duration of the sparring video released by the UFC showing McGregor working with former two-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi. Malignaggi has since left the McGregor camp and claimed on social media that the clip, including what McGregor labeled a knockdown, wasn't at all representative of the 36 total minutes of sparring.

$150: The wager, according to OddsShark, required to make a $100 profit on a Mayweather victory against McGregor inside the 12-round distance. A Mayweather win by decision, incidentally, would yield $230 for a $100 bet.

$325: The profit available for a $100 bet on McGregor, again according to OddsShark, in the event the Irishman pulls off the upset. For comparison's sake, that profit number was at $950 when the fight was first rumored last fall.