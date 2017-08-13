Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ivan Perisic, Anthony Martial

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly poised to step up their interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic again this week.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, Perisic is the final player manager Jose Mourinho wants to add to his squad this summer, having already secured Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku.

"[Ed] Woodward has reopened talks with the Croatia international's agent Fali Ramadani in a bid to resurrect a transfer that seemed dead when Inter coach Luciano Spalletti insisted that the 28-year-old was staying," said Mullock.

"United have had two bids for the player rejected, but it is believed that Woodward is now close to meeting the Serie A giants' £48million asking price."

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Mullock's report suggested that Barcelona may provide surprise competition to United for the winger, too, if they miss out on top target Philippe Coutinho.

As noted by Mullock, United's interest in Perisic has been longstanding this summer, with Mourinho keen to add some more thrust to his side in the wide positions. As relayed by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho suggested to Premium Sport that Inter had done enough to keep their man:

But it would be a surprise if United had totally given up on a target who is clearly at the top of their summer wishlist, especially given they've landed their other three major targets.

Perisic isn't the most flamboyant wide player around, though he'd bring something different to the United attack. The Croatian has pace, power and is proficient on either foot. His work rate and aggression are perfectly suited to English football, too.

Inter have proven to be staunch in their stance on the player, though, and at this late stage of the window, it would be a surprise if they were to budge from that standpoint.

Spurs, Inter Milan Bid for Anthony Martial

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have had bids rejected for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Bouhafsi provided the different details of each offer on social media on Saturday:

Martial arrived at United in the summer of 2015, becoming the most expensive teenager in the history of the game. After a brilliant debut term, he failed to feature consistently under Mourinho last season.

Still, it would be a massive surprise if the Red Devils did opt to move the youngster on after one disappointing term. Journalist Daniel Harris doesn't believe there is any chance of United cashing in on their No. 11:

Indeed, the France international is a special talent. He's a natural with the ball at his feet, able to coast past opposition defenders and burst into dangerous areas. In his first year at Old Trafford, he also showcased exceptional composure in front of goal.

The interest shown by some clubs in the youngster is understandable after his poor second season at United. But Martial has all the attributes needed to be a star at Old Trafford for years to come and, as a result, will not be going anywhere in this window.