Real Madrid Transfer News: Blancos' Summer Window over After Kylian Mbappe Snub

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly not do any more business in the summer transfer window after learning Kylian Mbappe has opted to pursue a move to Paris Saint-Germain rather than the Spanish capital.

According to Marca (h/t Daily Express' Bruce Archer), manager Zinedine Zidane is satisfied with the options at his disposal, and he won't push for another transfer. Chelsea's Eden Hazard was previously linked with the European champions as well.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Per the report, Mbappe―who has been linked with Los Blancos throughout the summer―would rather move to PSG then Madrid, news that has been reported in the French press as well.

L'Equipe (via B/R Football) even put the news on their cover:

Madrid have already enjoyed a solid summer, keeping the squad that has won the last two editions of the UEFA Champions League largely intact. They also added Dani Ceballos, arguably the top young talent in Spain, as well as Theo Hernandez.

On top of those additions, there are several high-upside prospects returning from loan, with Jesus Vallejo and Marcos Llorente ready to battle for minutes.

As shared by Robbie Dunne of AS English, club president Florentino Perez previously indicated the club's summer window was all but over:

Madrid haven't made a Galactico splash, but after back-to-back Champions League wins―a feat no team had ever accomplished before―there was no real need for major upheaval. Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema still form a fantastic attacking trio when healthy, and there's plenty of young talent ready to take the next step.

Alvaro Morata did depart, and depth behind Benzema may be limited, but Ronaldo is expected to feature more in a central role this season, anyway. Borja Mayoral could also feature, unless he's loaned out before the end of the window.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

As for Mbappe, there's little doubt Perez would rather see the young talent in Madrid than Paris, but the team's chase of the teenager has seemed hopeless for some time. With the La Liga season right around the corner, the 18-year-old still plies his trade for Monaco, and at this stage, their asking price won't drop any more.

PSG's massive move for Neymar changed the entire outlook of the summer, pushing teams' asking prices to astronomical heights. Les Parisiens could well continue to spend like that―and face the wrath of UEFA's financial fair play regulations―but not getting swept up in the craze is a smart decision.