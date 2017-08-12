Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Preparing Second Danny Drinkwater Bid

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea will reportedly launch a second bid for Leicester City midfield playmaker Danny Drinkwater, after previously having an offer around £15 million rejected.

The Blues' second bid could total more than £25 million, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Law wrote Chelsea will make a second offer for Drinkwater as part of the club's plans to sign up to three players before this summer's transfer window closes on August 31.

Significantly, he also noted how "Drinkwater is interested in a move to Chelsea, even though he may find himself behind N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas in head coach Antonio Conte's pecking order."

It's somewhat surprising Drinkwater would want to go from an established starter with the Foxes to perhaps spending most of his time on the bench at Chelsea. Of course, the Blues could offer the 27-year-old greater wages, as well as another chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Drinkwater featured in Europe's premier club competition last season after helping Leicester win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 campaign. The England international formed a formidable partnership with current Chelsea destroyer N'Golo Kante.

While Kante grabbed the plaudits, Drinkwater established himself as one of the more underrated players in England's top flight. Specifically, his passing range, in particular, the ability to spring breaks with long balls over the top, maximised Leicester's pace.

The Foxes are well aware of Drinkwater's value, as "[City manager] Craig Shakespeare still rates the former Manchester United youngster highly," per Law, who also noted how Leicester could "demand the £40m Chelsea received from Manchester United for Nemanja Matic."

It's a hefty fee, but one Chelsea may be prepared to pay, although Law did also credit the defending Premier League champions with interest in Everton's Ross Barkley, Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.