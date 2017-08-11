Cam Newton May Not Play in Preseason Due to Shoulder Injury

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers may go through the preseason without quarterback Cam Newton playing in a game.

Per ESPN.com's David Newton, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Friday he would "OK" if Newton missed all four preseason games while continuing to rehab his shoulder.

"We're going to do exactly what the trainers and doctors allow us to do," Rivera said.

The Panthers announced in March that Newton underwent surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He originally suffered the injury during a Week 14 win against the San Diego Chargers last season but played the final three games.

Rivera didn't offer an exact return date for Newton but said "as long as he continues to progress, we'll keep doing what we're doing."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Aug. 8 that Newton "seems like he's gotten over the hump" and "is feeling better and should be back soon." Max Henson of the Panthers' official website said on the same day that Newton was throwing the ball with more velocity.

The Panthers open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. If Newton is unable to play, Derek Anderson will likely get the starting nod.