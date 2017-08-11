Tramaine Brock Releases Statement on Domestic Violence Allegations

Harry How/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Tramaine Brock released a statement Friday after his felony domestic violence case was dropped by the Santa Clara District Attorney on Wednesday.

Brock maintained in the statement, which was relayed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo in a text message, that the altercation was verbal and that he never put his hands on the mother of his children:

On Thursday, after the case was thrown out, the lawyer representing Brock's alleged victim released a statement explaining why his client did not testify in court.

"My client's choice not to testify was voluntary and not dependent upon past or future actions by any part," Alan M. Lagod wrote, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "She has indicated to me that this was a verbal altercation. She and Mr. Brock look forward to co-parenting their two young children."

According to Garafolo, the case was dismissed because of a lack of evidence.

Brock was initially charged with felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangerment after it was alleged that he punched and attempted to strangle his girlfriend, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch.

After the charges were dropped, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly said the team did not have interest in re-signing Brock.